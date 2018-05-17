Envestnet (ENV) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.35

Media stories about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.7774342462805 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Envestnet opened at $54.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $31,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,157 shares of company stock worth $3,081,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

