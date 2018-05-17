Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,424,926 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $173,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 267.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $103.01 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $103.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

