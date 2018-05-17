Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $95.28 Million Stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF were worth $95,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 305,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,345,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,848,000 after acquiring an additional 372,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $35.70 on Thursday. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1626 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

About SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

