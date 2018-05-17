Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,518,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,289,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $77.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

