Entercom Communications (ETM) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $7.20

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 51138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

ETM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,971,897 shares in the company, valued at $39,520,375.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $6,137,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,971,897 shares in the company, valued at $47,680,492.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,275,749 shares of company stock valued at $31,136,927. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

