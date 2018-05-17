Entercom Communications (ETM) Chairman Acquires $1,128,000.00 in Stock

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $1,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $47,089,465.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph M. Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Joseph M. Field acquired 52,562 shares of Entercom Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $506,697.68.

On Thursday, May 10th, Joseph M. Field acquired 302,562 shares of Entercom Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $2,477,982.78.

ETM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 52,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,246. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,203,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 723,811 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 1,472.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,909,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,601,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETM. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

