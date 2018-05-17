EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK) CAO Sells $243,193.41 in Stock

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EnLink Midstream Partners traded up $0.29, reaching $16.49, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 33,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,838. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLK. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLK. Barclays reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $16.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

