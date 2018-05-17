Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.34.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

