Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 176,965 Barrick Gold (ABX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,523,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104,036 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,844,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,935 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,633,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2,758.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after buying an additional 2,758,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,284,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,475,000 after buying an additional 2,603,724 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold opened at $13.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

