Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 2,665 Shares of AutoZone (AZO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) by 263.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone opened at $647.93 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $655.11 and a 52 week high of $664.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.75 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 48.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, Director Douglas H. Brooks bought 162 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $607.49 per share, with a total value of $98,413.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.32.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

