Enerplus (ERF) to Issue $0.01 Jun 18 Dividend

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a jun 18 dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$15.77 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$9.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.39.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.63%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total value of C$401,000.00. Also, insider Shaina Brianne Morihira sold 6,579 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total value of C$92,369.16. Insiders sold 39,766 shares of company stock valued at $608,315 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.17.

Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

