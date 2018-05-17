Energy Recovery (ERII) Given a $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.61. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $461.20 million, a P/E ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 5.33.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $428,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

