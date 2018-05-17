Energen (EGN) Short Interest Update

Energen (NYSE:EGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,721,653 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the April 13th total of 2,308,702 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,178,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Energen stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Energen has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Energen alerts:

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Energen had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Williams Capital set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In related news, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $346,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 17,500 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.36 per share, with a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energen by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Energen by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energen by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Energen during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.