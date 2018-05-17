Energen (EGN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Energen were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energen during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energen during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energen during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energen during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Energen during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energen opened at $66.32 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.43. Energen has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $67.15.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. Energen had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 34.60%. Energen’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts predict that Energen will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energen from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

In related news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $180,914.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $346,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

