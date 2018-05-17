Endocyte (ECYT) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $14.86

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 154170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $841.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 70,510.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. equities research analysts forecast that Endocyte will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $45,676.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

