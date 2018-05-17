Enbridge (ENB) Stake Lessened by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 305,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,321,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 365,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 593.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 699,313 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Enbridge by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,259,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,965,665,000 after buying an additional 3,768,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other Enbridge news, Director Michael E. J. Phelps sold 18,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $613,836.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Rooney acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Enbridge opened at $32.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.5295 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.