Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.93. Emergent BioSolutions posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 684.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emergent BioSolutions.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Singular Research raised their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

EBS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 145,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,144. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $308,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,631.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $434,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,633 shares of company stock worth $836,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after buying an additional 84,713 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

