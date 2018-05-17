Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $230,725.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00033000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006653 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.