ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €10.00 ($11.90) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($28.57) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.64) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($19.05) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.04 ($16.71).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ElringKlinger opened at €13.70 ($16.31) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €13.48 ($16.05) and a one year high of €20.48 ($24.38).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.