Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $2.75 Million Position in Sigma Designs (SIGM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 444,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 1.12% of Sigma Designs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sigma Designs during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Designs during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Designs during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sigma Designs during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Designs during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Designs opened at $6.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Sigma Designs has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

