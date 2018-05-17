Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $175.50 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stock

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,635,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,498,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.4% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,636.6% during the first quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $137,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF opened at $47.18 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

