Eli Lilly and (LLY) PT Set at $82.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) received a $82.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.21.

NYSE:LLY opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $81.19 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $67,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,472 shares of company stock valued at $29,328,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 826,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,835,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $25,319,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

