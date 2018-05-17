Element Fleet Management (EFN) Director George Keith Graham Purchases 50,000 Shares

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Director George Keith Graham bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$284,500.00.

Element Fleet Management traded up C$0.25, hitting C$6.01, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,146. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.16.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$229.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

Several analysts recently commented on EFN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.27.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

