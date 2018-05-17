Electra Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Electra has a market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $598,244.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Coinhouse and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016642 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 25,892,050,700 coins and its circulating supply is 25,024,894,147 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coinhouse, Octaex, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Novaexchange and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.