Elastic (XEL) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Elastic has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and $59,105.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Elastic has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006374 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,623,140 coins. The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

