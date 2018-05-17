Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 203.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EIGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals opened at $11.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.60. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 295.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,430,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

