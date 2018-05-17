eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other eHealth news, SVP Jay Walter Jennings sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $99,269.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,721.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $216,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

eHealth opened at $18.88 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. eHealth has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 46.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

