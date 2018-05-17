Editas Medicine (EDIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Editas Medicine, Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on translating its genome editing technology into a novel class of human therapeutics which enable precise and corrective molecular modification to treat diseases. Editas Medicine, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of EDIT opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.15. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 707.98% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 473.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $236,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $266,239.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,597,781.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,133 shares of company stock worth $3,617,673. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

