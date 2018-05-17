Edison International (EIX) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 94.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,006,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Edison International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Edison International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edison International opened at $61.42 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $71.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

