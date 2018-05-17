Ecopetrol (EC) Trading Up 0.7%

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 74,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,663,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.30 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Santander cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th were issued a $0.6374 dividend. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 1,416.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,044,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,135 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,070,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,846 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $25,322,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $13,532,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

