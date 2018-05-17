ECN Capital (ECN) PT Raised to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECN. Scotiabank upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.20 to C$5.60 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

Shares of ECN Capital opened at C$3.53 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$4.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

In other news, insider Jr. Donald Frank Glisson purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,270,500.00.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

