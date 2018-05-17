Eckoh’s (ECK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Eckoh opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.56) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eckoh has a 1 year low of GBX 36.80 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.75 ($0.74).

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of Eckoh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($26,451.44).

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions, such as agent assisted payment solutions to eliminate contact center fraud; IVR payments that enable customers to make multi-channel payments through a secure and automated solution; and Web and mobile payments.

