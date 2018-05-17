Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

News articles about Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Echo Global Logistics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.3657179883665 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS decreased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics opened at $27.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $777.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.90 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,600 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,200 shares of company stock worth $4,727,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

