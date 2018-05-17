ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% per year over the last three years.

ECA Marcellus Trust I opened at $2.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.47.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 82.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

