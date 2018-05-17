Eaton Vance Management Has $13.77 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) by 1,686.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 756.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan opened at $16.64 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

