Eaton Vance Management Has $12.29 Million Stake in Laureate International Universities (LAUR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.48% of Laureate International Universities worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate International Universities by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Laureate International Universities by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,701 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Laureate International Universities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate International Universities during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate International Universities during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Laureate International Universities from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate International Universities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate International Universities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Laureate International Universities to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Laureate International Universities has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $885.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.02 million. Laureate International Universities had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.69%. Laureate International Universities’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate International Universities will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate International Universities Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

