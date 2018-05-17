Eaton Co. (ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Eaton stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 39,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,566. Eaton has a 52-week low of $76.44 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 86,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,620,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 590,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 485,551 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

