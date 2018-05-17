easyJet (EZJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently:

5/17/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,550 ($21.03) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to an “add” rating.

5/16/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,850 ($25.09) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2018 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 1,610 ($21.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,610 ($21.84).

5/16/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 2,000 ($27.13) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2018 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/15/2018 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,508 ($20.46) price target on the stock.

5/15/2018 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,640 ($22.25) price target on the stock.

5/15/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,900 ($25.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

5/4/2018 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group.

5/3/2018 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC.

4/27/2018 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($24.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,700 ($23.06).

4/26/2018 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,050 ($27.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,100 ($28.49).

4/6/2018 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS.

4/4/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,836 ($24.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,836 ($24.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,831 ($24.84) price target on the stock.

LON EZJ traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,751.50 ($23.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 977.38 ($13.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($23.04).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

