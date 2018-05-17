easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,850 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a GBX 1,850 ($25.09) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 11th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,508 ($20.46) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.84) price objective (up from GBX 1,610 ($21.84)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,900 ($25.77) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,663.27 ($22.56).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,746.50 ($23.69). 956,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 977.38 ($13.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($23.04).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.