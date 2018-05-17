Easyhotel (EZH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 17506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.69).

In other news, insider Scott Christie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,921.32).

About Easyhotel

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of January 29, 2018, it operated 7 owned hotels with 702 rooms; and 19 franchised hotels with 1,641 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.