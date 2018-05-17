Eastside Distilling (EAST) Major Shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp Acquires 7,800 Shares

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp purchased 7,800 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $57,954.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eastside Distilling traded up $0.01, reaching $7.40, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 9,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,428. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.27% and a negative net margin of 145.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. research analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

