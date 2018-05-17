Eastman Chemical (EMN) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,741 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $30,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

In related news, Director Gary E. Anderson sold 4,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,275,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,359 shares of company stock worth $10,340,017. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

