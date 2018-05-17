EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In related news, insider John F. Coleman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $512,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 312.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties traded down $0.75, reaching $88.83, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 238,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,509. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

