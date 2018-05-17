East West Bancorp (EWBC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.81 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

EWBC opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $70.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $70,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $30,015.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,719.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,483 shares of company stock worth $3,239,917 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

