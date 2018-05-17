East Coast Asset Management LLC. Reduces Position in Pfizer (PFE)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 23,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 216,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banced Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 26,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,349 shares of company stock worth $13,829,340 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morningstar set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.