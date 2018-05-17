Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Earthstone Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.5947248570989 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 14,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. KLR Group started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

