Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $251,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 612.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 895,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

