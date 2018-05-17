Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $5.95

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 65124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $251,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.