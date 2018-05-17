Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) CFO Purchases $10,191.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) CFO Laura Clark bought 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $10,191.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $118,934.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

EBMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

