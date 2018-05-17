Dynamic Materials Co. (BOOM) CFO Sells $244,680.00 in Stock

Dynamic Materials Co. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 6,000 shares of Dynamic Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $244,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dynamic Materials opened at $42.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. Dynamic Materials Co. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49.
Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.27. Dynamic Materials had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dynamic Materials Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. ValuEngine upgraded Dynamic Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynamic Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynamic Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th.
Dynamic Materials Company Profile
DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.
