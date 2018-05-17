Dynamic Materials Co. (BOOM) CFO Sells $244,680.00 in Stock

Dynamic Materials Co. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 6,000 shares of Dynamic Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $244,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dynamic Materials opened at $42.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. Dynamic Materials Co. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Dynamic Materials alerts:

Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.27. Dynamic Materials had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dynamic Materials Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynamic Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dynamic Materials by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Dynamic Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 561,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynamic Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynamic Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 343,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. ValuEngine upgraded Dynamic Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynamic Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynamic Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th.

Dynamic Materials Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.